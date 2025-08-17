Israeli Forces Intensify Operations in Gaza City Amidst Rising Tensions

Gaza City, Gaza Strip — The Israeli military is ramping up its operations in Gaza City following an approval from Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir for a new attack plan targeting the area. Reports indicate that this plan aims to take control of the city, with expectations of completing the offensive swiftly.

Last week, Israel’s security cabinet green-lighted the military framework, which has drawn criticism both locally and internationally. Opposition leader Yair Lapid has denounced the decision, calling the military action a disaster that goes against the advice of military and security professionals.

As violence escalates, a series of deadly confrontations has been reported, including a Palestinian man shot by an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. Officials identified the victim as 35-year-old Thameen Khalil Reda Dawabsheh, killed in the town of Duma during clashes triggered by a group of Israeli settlers trespassing on farmland.

In a separate incident, at least 25 people were reported dead in Gaza while attempting to reach aid distribution sites. Hospitals have confirmed that these victims were targeted as they awaited aid convoys, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis in the area.

Further complicating the situation, Turkish and Syrian defense ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on military cooperation in Ankara. These talks come amid ongoing discussions about the future governance of Gaza, as international parties advocate for the Palestinian Authority to assume control post-conflict.

A Hamas official stated that while they are open to exploring governance changes, disarming without addressing occupation is unacceptable. This comes as Arab states increasingly call for peacekeeping efforts to restore stability in Gaza.

Amid the ongoing crisis, residents in Gaza City report heavy bombardment and destruction. Sabah Fatoum, a local resident, described the situation as dire, stating, “The explosions are massive, with civilians fleeing amid the chaos.”

The Gaza health ministry reported that the recent airstrikes have killed 123 individuals within just the last day, marking the deadliest 24 hours in over a week.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, a spokesperson for Hamas, warned that the actions by Israeli forces reflect a dangerous escalation intended to solidify control over the region through violence and destruction.