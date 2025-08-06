Israeli PM Hints at Expanded Military Action in Gaza Amid Growing Desperation

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at wider military action in devastated Gaza on Tuesday, even as former army and intelligence chiefs called for an end to the nearly 22-month war. The pressure on Netanyahu follows Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting that the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 61,000.

Health officials indicated there were new deaths among hungry Palestinians seeking food at distribution points. As desperation grows, the Israeli defense body coordinating aid announced a deal with local merchants to improve aid deliveries.

Among those speaking out are former leaders of Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service, Mossad spy agency, and the military, including ex-Prime Minister Ehud Barak. In a video posted on social media, they accused far-right members of the government of holding Israel “hostage” by prolonging the conflict.

Yoram Cohen, former head of Shin Bet, stated, “Netanyahu’s objectives in Gaza are a fantasy,” adding that he believes it is impossible to defeat every terrorist while simultaneously securing the release of hostages.

Netanyahu convened his Security Cabinet to discuss the military’s next steps in the war but concluded the meeting without announcing any specific plans. He stated that his goals include defeating Hamas, releasing the remaining 50 hostages, and ensuring Gaza cannot threaten Israel again after a prior Hamas-led attack sparked the war.

Reports indicate disagreements between Netanyahu and army chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir about how to proceed. Netanyahu reportedly wants to take full control of Gaza, which could worsen the humanitarian crisis and further risk the lives of hostages. Zamir’s opposition to such a plan may lead to his resignation.

In a separate incident, health officials in Gaza reported that Israeli forces opened fire on Tuesday morning at Palestinians seeking aid, resulting in at least 45 deaths. Among those killed were 26 individuals in the Morag Corridor, where crowds were desperate for aid.

Sami Arafat, a father of seven, described the chaos near aid trucks, stating, “There are no buildings to shelter us from the shooting. The area is all rubble.” Looters were observed taking supplies while others sought food.

Despite international calls for aid, many essential deliveries remain hampered. Mohammed Qassas, from Khan Younis, said he is forced to take drastic measures to feed his children amid the shortages.

As the conflict develops, families gather for funeral prayers, with many citing their despair to media. “The entire world is watching,” said Ekram Nasr, mourning her son who was killed seeking aid. “We no longer have the power to endure.”