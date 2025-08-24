Israeli Military Bombs Sanaa Amid Rising Regional Tensions

SANAA, Yemen — The Israeli military launched airstrikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Sunday, targeting key infrastructure amid escalating tensions related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, officials reported.

The strikes reportedly hit an oil processing plant, a power station, and a presidential palace, although Israel indicated the locations were associated with military operations of the Houthi group, which has been involved in recent missile attacks against Israel.

Israeli military spokespersons described the airstrikes as a necessary response to the Houthi regime’s missile and drone assaults on Israeli territory. In a statement, the military emphasized that the attacks were aimed at neutralizing threats posed by the Houthis, who are allegedly operating under Iranian influence.

The Houthi-aligned media outlet, Al Masirah, asserted that their air defenses had successfully neutralized most of the Israeli aircraft involved in the strikes. They claimed that such Israeli actions would not deter their military endeavors in support of the Palestinian cause.

“The Israeli aggression against Yemen will not discourage us from continuing our support for Gaza, no matter the sacrifices,” Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti stated, emphasizing a hardened resolve against Israeli attacks.

In response to the Israeli claims that military targets were struck, Houthi officials called the assertions “lies,” arguing that the strikes were aimed at civilian infrastructure, worsening the humanitarian situation in Yemen. Abed al-Thawr, an official from the Houthi Defense Ministry, argued that the presidential palace had long been deserted and labeled the bombing as an act of barbarism.

The strikes followed a Houthi claim of launching missiles toward Israel, part of an ongoing campaign they assert is designed to pressure Israel regarding its military actions in Gaza.

The situation in the region remains tense, with both sides indicating a continuation of hostilities.