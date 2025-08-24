World
Israeli Military Bombs Sanaa Amid Rising Regional Tensions
SANAA, Yemen — The Israeli military launched airstrikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Sunday, targeting key infrastructure amid escalating tensions related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, officials reported.
The strikes reportedly hit an oil processing plant, a power station, and a presidential palace, although Israel indicated the locations were associated with military operations of the Houthi group, which has been involved in recent missile attacks against Israel.
Israeli military spokespersons described the airstrikes as a necessary response to the Houthi regime’s missile and drone assaults on Israeli territory. In a statement, the military emphasized that the attacks were aimed at neutralizing threats posed by the Houthis, who are allegedly operating under Iranian influence.
The Houthi-aligned media outlet, Al Masirah, asserted that their air defenses had successfully neutralized most of the Israeli aircraft involved in the strikes. They claimed that such Israeli actions would not deter their military endeavors in support of the Palestinian cause.
“The Israeli aggression against Yemen will not discourage us from continuing our support for Gaza, no matter the sacrifices,” Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti stated, emphasizing a hardened resolve against Israeli attacks.
In response to the Israeli claims that military targets were struck, Houthi officials called the assertions “lies,” arguing that the strikes were aimed at civilian infrastructure, worsening the humanitarian situation in Yemen. Abed al-Thawr, an official from the Houthi Defense Ministry, argued that the presidential palace had long been deserted and labeled the bombing as an act of barbarism.
The strikes followed a Houthi claim of launching missiles toward Israel, part of an ongoing campaign they assert is designed to pressure Israel regarding its military actions in Gaza.
The situation in the region remains tense, with both sides indicating a continuation of hostilities.
Recent Posts
- Comedians Spark Debate Over Use of R-Word in New Material
- Israeli Military Bombs Sanaa Amid Rising Regional Tensions
- Some NFL Teams Finalize Roster Decisions Ahead of Deadline
- NFL Preseason Wrap: Key Performances and Player Updates from 2025
- Iliman Ndiaye Attracts Interest from English and Italian Clubs
- Danny Welbeck Reflects on Premier League Journey from Debut to Brighton
- Addison Rae Launches New Jean Design with Lucky Brand
- New Orleans Thrives Despite Challenges: A Story of Resilience
- Jun Fujita: A Voice for Conservation at Voyageurs National Park
- TikTok Star Malik Taylor Dies in Fatal Concord Car Crash
- Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Lava Shoots 100 Feet in Hawaii
- Minnesota State Fair Kicks Off with New Foods and Exciting Events
- San Antonio Shoppers Score Big with $1 Million Powerball Ticket
- Preseason Finale Highlights Key NFL Roster Battles Ahead of Cuts
- Browns Coach Confirms Rookies’ Roles Ahead of Preseason Finale
- Premier League Predictions: Matchday Two Highlights
- Sam Bairstow Disqualified from DP World Tour Following Scoring Error
- NYT Strands Word Game Offers New Puzzles Daily
- Mexican Senator Sparks Controversy Over U.S. Drug Cartel Assistance Request
- Explosion at Louisiana Plant Prompts Evacuation Order