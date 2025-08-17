Gaza City, Gaza Strip — The Israeli military announced plans on Saturday to prepare for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza City amidst escalating violence. Health officials reported that recent airstrikes had killed at least 40 individuals, including a baby, as conflicts continue in the area.

This decision follows Israel’s offensive in Gaza City, the largest urban center in the enclave, which has caused widespread concern internationally. Thousands of civilians have been killed, while many more have been displaced due to the relentless bombardments.

The military stated that residents would receive tents and shelter materials beginning Sunday, claiming the relocation is intended to ensure their safety. However, they did not specify when this mass displacement would occur.

Recent attacks have targeted areas previously designated as safe zones. On Saturday, an airstrike hit a tent in southern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of a baby girl and her parents. Witnesses and hospital officials confirmed the incident.

“Two and a half months, what has she done?” asked neighbor Fathi Shubeir, referring to the deceased child. “They are civilians in an area designated safe.”

Israel’s military did not respond to inquiries regarding the specific attack and its implications for civilians in the region. Al-Muwasi, now a heavily populated region following Israeli actions, continues to face military threats, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicating plans for further military offensives targeting this area as well as Gaza City.

The civil defense agency noted that many of the Palestinians killed over the weekend were struck by military fire while awaiting food aid. Over the past 24 hours, health officials reported 11 additional deaths related to malnutrition, bringing the total to 251 since the Israeli blockade tightened.

Residents endure severe shortages of food and clean water, particularly in the Zeitun neighborhood, which has faced relentless bombardment from Israeli military forces. Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal described the scene, stating, “The majority of whom are without food or water” and lacking basic necessities.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs voiced concerns regarding the planned relocations, emphasizing that no area within Gaza is safe due to ongoing military actions. The organization welcomed Israel’s admission of the need for shelter but cautioned that continuing relocations would exacerbate existing humanitarian crises.

A spokesperson indicated that the military would allow international agencies to provide shelter supplies, but previous negotiations regarding humanitarian aid have faced significant military obstruction.

On the ground, locals report despair as they continue to live amid constant violence. Ghassan Kashko, 40, expressed his fear-filled nights sheltering with family, stating, “We don’t know the taste of sleep.”

The Israeli military maintains that it operates within international legal frameworks, although numerous human rights organizations accuse it of conducting systematic oppression and violence against Palestinian civilians. Additional details regarding the new military plans are expected in the coming weeks.