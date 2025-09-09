Israeli Military Orders Evacuation of Gaza City Amid Intensifying Attacks

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – Israel has ordered the evacuation of Gaza City, home to approximately one million residents, ahead of a planned military offensive aimed at capturing the enclave’s largest urban area. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conveyed this message through leaflets dropped from the air on September 9, 2025.

Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic spokesperson, warned residents, stating, “The IDF is determined to defeat Hamas and will operate in the Gaza City area with great force.” He urged civilians to evacuate immediately toward the humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi for their safety.

This warning came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to escalate military actions in Gaza City, referring to it as “the beginning of the intensified ground maneuver.” In recent days, Israeli forces have intensified airstrikes, targeting densely populated areas and high-rise buildings throughout the city.

An Israeli official indicated that as of September 9, only 70,000 people had followed the evacuation order, representing less than 10% of Gaza City’s population. The official added that only 3,000 tents had entered the area so far, aiming to provide temporary shelter for the displaced.

Despite the evacuation orders, many residents expressed a strong reluctance to leave their homes and preferred to face the dangers of ongoing bombardment. A resident quoted by CNN stated, “I would rather die in my home than be displaced again.”

In the backdrop of military operations, humanitarian organizations like ActionAid raised concerns about the heightened risks to civilians, particularly pregnant women who are forced to navigate dangerous routes without adequate food and shelter.

Amid the chaos, Gaza’s health ministry reported that at least six new deaths attributed to famine and malnutrition were recorded within a day, bringing the total to 399, including 140 children.

As the conflict escalates, fears grow that the military offensive could force hundreds of thousands of individuals to flee, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where food shortages and medical care remain critically insufficient. With UN officials warning of overcrowded and unsafe conditions in southern Gaza, the situation remains dire for those who choose to evacuate or stay.

The Israeli military’s operations in Gaza City reflect a larger strategy to demilitarize the region, while humanitarian groups advocate for an immediate ceasefire and increased access to aid.