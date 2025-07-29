Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Aid Ship, Detains Crew

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military intercepted and seized the Gaza-bound aid ship The Handala late Saturday night, detaining 21 international activists and journalists on board. The vessel was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged population of Gaza when it was intercepted about 40 nautical miles from the coast, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

The coalition reported that Israeli forces cut communication and cameras on the ship around 11:43 PM local time. They stated that the unarmed boat was carrying lifesaving supplies when it was boarded by Israeli forces, resulting in the detention of its passengers and the confiscation of its cargo. The group claimed the interception occurred in international waters, which they argue violates international maritime law.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the interception, stating that the Navy was bringing The Handala to shore and assuring that all passengers were safe. The ministry characterized the vessel’s attempt to breach the blockade as dangerous and unlawful.

The Handala departed from Gallipoli, Italy, on July 20 and aimed to become the second ship in less than two months to break the blockade on Gaza. An earlier attempt ended in June when Israeli military personnel intercepted another vessel and deported its crew members.

Among those aboard The Handala were seven U.S. citizens, including labor leader Christian Smalls, who had announced a hunger strike in response to their detention. Smalls expressed on social media, ‘In captivity they can give their sandwiches and water to the starving people of Gaza.’

Also on board was Huwaida Arraf, a Palestinian-American lawyer and activist, who spoke out against the interception as it was happening. She criticized the Israeli Navy, asserting that their blockade violates international law and obligates them to ensure the safety of civilians onboard the vessel.

The interception of The Handala occurred on a day of significant violence in Gaza, where 71 people were reported killed due to Israeli attacks, and at least five deaths from starvation were confirmed. Total death tolls due to starvation in Gaza have reportedly surpassed 127, with over 85 children affected.

Following 658 days of a U.S.-backed Israeli siege, approximately 244,000 Palestinians in Gaza rank in the highest phase of food insecurity, as classified by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification system. Reports indicate that a five-month-old child recently died due to a lack of baby formula.

Human rights advocates have increasingly labeled the ongoing war and siege on Gaza as genocidal. The Handala was carrying vital supplies, including food, baby formula, and medicine. Saturday’s interception marked the third violent act by Israeli forces against Freedom Flotilla missions this year, according to the coalition.

Notably, in recent months, instances of intercepted aid vessels have drawn wide international condemnation, raising concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Adalah, a regional human rights organization, has condemned the raid, asserting that it breached international laws and demanding the immediate release of the detained activists.

As pressure builds on the Israeli government regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the international community watches closely.