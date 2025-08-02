Israeli Source Claims Hamas Deliberately Starving Hostages Amid Ongoing Conflict

Tel Aviv, Israel — A senior Israeli official claims that Hamas is deliberately starving hostages, including Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski, as videos released by the group show the captives looking emaciated. The official, speaking on Channel 12, emphasized that the captors appear well-fed, suggesting the mistreatment is meant to inflict pain not only on the hostages but on their families and the public as well.

In contrast, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, who visited Gaza recently, stated that while food shortages exist in the region, starvation of hostages is unfounded. “After we debunk that claim, we can continue the negotiation,” Witkoff reportedly told families of the hostages, who seek a solution to the ongoing crisis.

Discussions between Israel and Hamas have stalled, with Israeli sources revealing that the government seeks a comprehensive deal instead of a phased agreement. This poses a challenge, as Israel demands the destruction of Hamas, while the group insists on maintaining its power in Gaza.

The Israeli military has conducted extensive airstrikes in Gaza, targeting over 130 locations last week. Amidst ground operations by IDF troops, far-right ministers push for a complete takeover of Gaza, an approach that clashes with IDF strategies.

As the situation unfolds, a rally of thousands has been organized at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, where family members of the hostages will speak alongside former captives. The demonstrations reflect a nation grappling with its security and humanitarian responsibilities.

In another layer to the crisis, rights groups report that a 70-year-old American, among four U.S. citizens held in Iran, is being interrogated following his travel to Israel. This context adds urgency to diplomatic efforts for the release of hostages worldwide.

For Evyatar David, a newly released video shows him looking frail and describing his desperate situation, as he fears for his life while in captivity. He directly addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing feelings of abandonment.

His family urges the government and international bodies to intervene, stating that David is enduring severe conditions. The family calls attention to the urgent need for a resolution as humanitarian conditions in Gaza worsen amid ongoing military actions.