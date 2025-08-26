Israeli Strikes on Gaza Hospital Kill 22, Including Five Journalists

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israeli forces killed 22 people, including five journalists, in two consecutive strikes on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital. This incident, which has drawn worldwide condemnation, occurred Monday morning and marked one of the deadliest days for reporters during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The first strike hit around 10 a.m., targeting a live feed operated by Hussam al-Masri, a cameraman for Reuters, who was documenting Israeli military positions in Khan Younis. Just minutes later, a second missile struck the same area, killing al-Masri and other journalists who had rushed to the scene. Witnesses described chaos as rescue workers tried to help those injured in the initial attack.

Among the deceased journalists were Mariam Dagga, a freelance reporter for The Associated Press, and Mohammad Salama, who worked for Al Jazeera. They were caught in the blasts along with medical staff and first responders at the hospital. A Reuters spokesperson expressed devastation over the loss, emphasizing the urgent need for medical assistance for a wounded photographer, Hatem Khaled.

“This is a criminal enemy that wants to silence us,” said Reuters photojournalist Hatem Omar, who was injured in the attack. Fellow journalists held an emotional tribute for their colleagues, laying their bodies wrapped in white sheets with “PRESS” prominently displayed on their body armor.

The Israeli military acknowledged the strikes but stated that it does not intentionally target civilians, including journalists. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed sadness over the loss of life, referring to the incident as a “tragic mishap.” However, many journalists and international bodies demanded accountability for the attacks.

The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the strikes, highlighting the increasing danger for reporters in the region. Israeli military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin remarked that an investigation would be launched to understand the circumstances of the attack.

On an alarming note, this attack raised the death toll of journalists in Gaza to nearly 200 since the conflict escalated in October 2023. The loss of life underscores the risks faced by media professionals covering the ongoing humanitarian crisis, with many calling for urgent action to protect journalists in conflict zones.

The Foreign Press Association also issued a statement, calling for an end to the targeting of media workers, urging Israel to allow independent journalists access to report from Gaza without fear of retribution.