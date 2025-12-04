Sports
ISU’s Dominick Nelson Out for Upcoming Game Against Alcorn State
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa State guard Dominick Nelson will not play in the upcoming game against Alcorn State on Wednesday, Dec. 3, due to a groin injury. A team spokesperson stated he is currently day-to-day.
Nelson, a key player off the bench for the Cyclones this season, has averaged 7.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in just 14.4 minutes per game over seven games. The 6-foot-5 senior had a standout season last year at Utah Valley, where he averaged 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He earned the title of conference player of the year in his first Division I basketball season.
Alongside Nelson, Tamin Lipsey is also out due to a groin injury. Lipsey has not played since suffering the injury during the Cyclones’ close 83-82 victory over St. John's on Nov. 24. The status of both players remains uncertain as the team prepares for their game.
Fans are hoping for a quick recovery for Nelson and Lipsey, as the Cyclones face a competitive Alcorn State team. The upcoming game will test the team’s depth and resilience in the absence of key contributors.
