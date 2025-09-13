ISU Faces ARST in Key Non-Conference Matchup This Saturday

Jonesboro, AR — The Iowa State University (ISU) football team will face Arkansas State University (ARST) in a non-conference matchup on Saturday, September 13. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. MST) at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Fans can catch the action live on ESPN, which is available through various subscription plans including ESPN Select and ESPN Unlimited. The game can also be streamed on demand via the ESPN App, formerly known as ESPN Plus.

Sports analysts are looking at the odds closely, with the moneyline favoring ISU at -2500, while ARST sits at +1100. The spread shows that ISU is favored by 21.5 points.

The total points for the game, set by oddsmakers, is 56.5, indicating expectations for a competitive confrontation.

As the game approaches, both teams will be eager to prove their skills and strategies on the field. Coaches and players from both sides have been preparing rigorously.

With the kickoff approaching, fans are expected to fill the stands to support their teams in what promises to be an exciting game.