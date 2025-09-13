Sports
ISU Faces ARST in Key Non-Conference Matchup This Saturday
Jonesboro, AR — The Iowa State University (ISU) football team will face Arkansas State University (ARST) in a non-conference matchup on Saturday, September 13. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. MST) at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Fans can catch the action live on ESPN, which is available through various subscription plans including ESPN Select and ESPN Unlimited. The game can also be streamed on demand via the ESPN App, formerly known as ESPN Plus.
Sports analysts are looking at the odds closely, with the moneyline favoring ISU at -2500, while ARST sits at +1100. The spread shows that ISU is favored by 21.5 points.
The total points for the game, set by oddsmakers, is 56.5, indicating expectations for a competitive confrontation.
As the game approaches, both teams will be eager to prove their skills and strategies on the field. Coaches and players from both sides have been preparing rigorously.
With the kickoff approaching, fans are expected to fill the stands to support their teams in what promises to be an exciting game.
Recent Posts
- Cooler Weekend with Chance of Rain in Fort Wayne
- ISU Faces ARST in Key Non-Conference Matchup This Saturday
- Thunderstorms Possible as Warm Weather Hits Southern Plains
- Amber Alert Issued for Missing 6-Year-Old Girl in Portage County
- Iowa State Defeats Iowa in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Bearcats Prepare for Match Against Northwestern State After Home Win
- Auxerre Aims to Snap Streak Against Monaco in Ligue 1 Showdown
- Tennessee Prepares for SEC Showdown Against Georgia
- Gunner Stockton’s Performance Crucial for Bulldogs Against Tennessee
- Cincinnati Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Northwestern State
- Cougars Face Mean Green in Key Matchup This Saturday
- UConn Huskies Face Delaware Blue Hens in Week 3 Clash
- Michigan State Prepares for Youngstown State Showdown on Saturday
- Michael Vick Returns as Head Coach Amid Rutgers Showdown
- Andrade’s WWE Tenure Ends, Moves to Alumni Section
- América de Cali Appoints David González as New Coach
- Bianca Andrade Shines at The Town Festival After Europe Trip
- Belichick Faces Pressure as Tar Heels Prepare for Richmond Showdown
- Montana State Seeks First Win Against San Diego After Tough Start
- Facundo Buonanotte Impresses Chelsea Teammates After Recent Signing