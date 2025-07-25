Italian Gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli in Coma After Injury at World University Games

Essen, Germany — Italian gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli is in a medically induced coma after a severe neck injury sustained during the FISU Summer World University Games on July 23. The competition brought together over 8,500 student-athletes from around the world to compete in various sports.

Bonicelli, 23, represents the Ghislanzoni Gal gymnastics club in Lecco, Italy. He was competing in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics team final when the accident occurred. After completing his first two rotations on floor exercise and pommel horse, he faced disaster in the third rotation on still rings.

As part of his routine, Bonicelli attempted a challenging triple back dismount, which necessitates a precise landing after completing three full rotations. Unfortunately, he fell short and landed directly on his neck, prompting immediate medical attention from responders present in the arena.

The Italian team withdrew from the competition following the incident due to the emotional impact on the athletes. An official from the International Gymnastics Federation confirmed the severity of Bonicelli’s condition, stating he underwent emergency surgery that same night.

Steve Butcher, the Apparatus Supervisor for men’s still rings, provided an update on Bonicelli’s status. “Lorenzo is in a medically induced coma after surgery last night. It will take 10 or more days to know his condition. The entire gymnastics family is pulling for Lorenzo’s full recovery,” he said.

While neck and spinal injuries are known risks in gymnastics, severe incidents resulting in paralysis or death are relatively rare. Previous cases, such as those involving elite gymnasts Julissa Gomez and Elena Mukhina, highlight the potential dangers associated with the sport.

Sports medicine experts note that even minor miscalculations in timing or execution can lead to significant injuries. A recent study indicated that mistakes in dismount timings can occur within fractions of a second.

Bonicelli’s situation remains critical as his diagnosis is still pending, and the gymnastics community has rallied in support of his recovery with messages of hope. His social media bio, reading “Fight until the end,” remains a testament to his determination.