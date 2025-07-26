Sports
Italian Luciano Darderi Advances to Another Final in Umag
Umag, Croatia – Italian tennis player Luciano Darderi has reached his second consecutive tour-level final after defeating Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the semifinals of the ATP 250 event in Umag on Friday.
Darderi showcased remarkable skill and focus, winning the match 7-6(6), 6-3. The 23-year-old, who recently claimed his third ATP Tour title in Bastad, demonstrated his consistent form on the court against the third seed.
During the match, Darderi saved a crucial set point while returning at 5-6 in the first-set tiebreak. He went on to dominate the second set by winning 89 percent of his first-serve points, keeping Carabelli on the defensive throughout the exchanges.
“I played very good. I stayed focused in the first set because he was playing very good in the beginning of the match. I just stayed focused. Was a set point down but kept fighting, and then in the second set, I played so much better, so I am very happy to be in the second final in a row,” said Darderi.
The victory marks Darderi’s eighth consecutive win, and he is set to compete in his fourth tour-level final on Saturday. With a perfect 3-0 record in previous ATP Tour finals, Darderi joins an elite group of players who have reached multiple clay-court finals this season.
In the other semifinal match, Spaniard Carlos Taberner advanced by defeating the fourth seed 6-2, 6-1, marking his first appearance in an ATP Tour final. Taberner’s win has propelled him 27 spots up the PIF ATP Live Rankings, positioning him at No. 84.
