Italy’s Dramatic Last-Minute Win in World Cup Qualifier

DEBRECEN, Hungary — Italy‘s Sandro Tonali scored a stunning injury-time winner on September 9, 2025, in a thrilling World Cup qualifier against Israel, clinching a 5-4 victory.

The match, held at the Nagyerdei Stadium, saw Israel take an early lead through an own goal by Italy’s Manuel Locatelli in the 16th minute. Italy responded before halftime with a goal from Moise Kean, who equalized just seconds before the whistle.

After the break, Dor Peretz restored Israel’s lead. However, Kean quickly leveled again, and goals from Matteo Politano and Giacomo Raspadori put Italy ahead 4-2.

As time wound down, Israel’s hopes flickered with two late strikes from Peretz, tying the match at 4-4 and igniting the crowd.

In the 91st minute, Tonali rescued Italy with a low shot from 20 yards, threading the ball through the crowded penalty area into the bottom corner. It was a critical three points for Italy, keeping their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

The match outcome was significant for Italy, who started their qualifying campaign with a disappointing 3-0 loss to Norway. This victory could potentially change their trajectory in the tournament.

Italy will next face Estonia on October 11 before hosting Israel again on October 14. A key match against Norway is slated for November 16 in what could be a decisive encounter for qualification.