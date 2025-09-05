Italy Faces Estonia in Gattuso’s Coaching Debut

Bergamo, Italy – Italy will face Estonia tonight in the UEFA World Cup qualifier at the Stadio di Bergamo. The match marks Gennaro Gattuso’s debut as head coach after he replaced Luciano Spalletti in June.

The game kicks off at 20:45 CET (19:45 BST). Italy currently sits in a precarious position in Group I, having gathered only three points from their opening two matches.

Gattuso emphasized the need for commitment from his players, stating, “I want the players to feel a sense of belonging, enthusiasm, and a desire to sacrifice themselves for their teammates.” He called for unity and resilience, specifically when faced with pressure during the match.

Italian fans will see a starting lineup that includes Moise Kean and Mateo Retegui leading the attack, supported by Matteo Politano and Mattia Zaccagni on the wings. Midfield will see Nicolò Barella and Sandro Tonali, with the defense anchored by captain Gigio Donnarumma at goal.

Italy’s recent history has been challenging, having failed to qualify for the last two World Cups in 2018 and 2022. Currently, Italy is nine points behind group leaders Norway and understands the importance of winning to maintain hopes of qualifying, avoiding the playoff scenario.

On the other hand, Estonia has lost all six previous encounters against Italy and is seeking a major upset. Despite not qualifying for any major tournament, they remain hopeful and will aim to capitalize on Italy’s recent struggles.

Following this match, Italy will travel to Hungary to face Israel on Monday. Gattuso’s success as coach will largely depend on the performance in these crucial World Cup qualifiers.