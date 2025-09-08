Italy and Israel Clash in Key World Cup Qualifier Amid Tensions

DEBRECEN, Hungary (AP) — Italy‘s men’s national soccer team faces Israel in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 2:45 p.m. ET. The match, held at the Nagyerdei Stadion, takes place amid international scrutiny of Israel’s participation due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Italian team seeks a victory that would move them level with Israel in Group I standings, following Israel’s solid performance of nine points from four matches. Italy, currently third with six points, looks to capitalize on momentum after a 5-0 win over Estonia.

Israel coach Ran Ben-Shimon expressed his commitment to his team amid criticism of competing in a World Cup qualifier during this complex time. “We have a super morale and amazing country,” he said. “We are playing for them, to make them joyful, to make them a few moments of happy.”

This qualifier is significant as Israel aims to secure its second-ever World Cup appearance, having last qualified in 1970. Although they hope to upset Italy, they also grapple with contextual pressures, as players plan to wear black armbands to honor recent victims of violence in Jerusalem.

The group is currently led by Norway with 12 points; Italy trails Israel, making the stakes high for both teams. While Israel contemplates a playoff opportunity, Italy risks the possibility of a third consecutive World Cup absence if they do not secure a win.

Amid heightened tensions, UEFA has chosen not to suspend Israel, as no member state has refused to play against them. Italy’s previous matches against Israel have resulted in six wins, providing them with historical confidence as they approach this significant match.

As anticipation builds leading to kickoff, both teams are focused not only on the game but also the broader implications for their countries.