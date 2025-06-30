Sports
Italy’s Top Players Ready for Wimbledon 2025
London, England — The 2025 Wimbledon Championships are set to begin, featuring a record 11 Italian players in the main draw, including world number 1 Jannik Sinner and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The tournament kicks off June 30, with Sinner debuting July 1 against fellow Italian Luca Nardi.
On the opening day, Alcaraz will face Fabio Fognini, a former top ten player from Italy who is expected to retire soon. This match marks Fognini’s likely final appearance at Wimbledon, as he competes at age 38.
Jasmine Paolini, seeded fourth, begins her title defense against Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova, a seasoned player with a career-high ranking of 11. Paolini’s performance is highly anticipated after her surprising run to the final last year.
Matteo Berrettini, another Italian star, faces Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in a crucial first-round match. Despite recent abdominal injuries, Berrettini’s past success as a finalist at Wimbledon in 2021 positions him as a contender.
Other Italians in the mix include Matteo Arnaldi, Giulio Zeppieri, and Mattia Bellucci, all looking for their first Wimbledon victories against tough draws.
In the women’s category, Aryna Sabalenka returns, while the draw also features young talents like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, setting the stage for intense competition. The prize money this year has seen a 7% increase, with the winner taking home £3 million.
The tournament promises thrill and excitement, as players like Djokovic and Sinner are eager to showcase their skills on Wimbledon’s famed grass courts.
