Italy Triumphs Over France in UEFA Nations League Opener

In an exhilarating encounter at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Italy defeated France 3-1 in their UEFA Nations League opener. The match saw Italy come from behind to secure a remarkable victory, marking a strong start to their campaign.

France opened the scoring early in the match when Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola intercepted the ball from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and quickly darted into the box to net a stunning goal just 13 seconds into the game. This marked Barcola’s first international goal.

Italy, undeterred by the early setback, nearly leveled the score shortly thereafter. Davide Frattesi had an opportunity from close range but was denied by the crossbar.

The visitors found the equalizer at the half-hour mark, thanks to a brilliant one-touch move involving Federico Dimarco and Sandro Tonali. Dimarco’s impressive volley found the far top corner of the net, much to the delight of the Italian supporters.

In the second half, Italy took control of the match. Just five minutes after the restart, Frattesi redeemed himself by steering a low cross from Mateo Retegui into the net, putting Italy ahead 2-1.

The Italians sealed their victory with a third goal from Giacomo Raspadori, who received a pass in the box after an agile run by Destiny Udogie. Raspadori skillfully evaded William Saliba to score, establishing a comfortable two-goal cushion for Italy.

As the match progressed, France struggled to regain momentum, and attempts from players like Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé failed to deliver tangible results. Italy’s solid defense held firm as they aimed to secure a valuable away win.