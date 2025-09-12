Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — In 2025, the financial gap between Al Ittihad and Al Fateh is striking. Al Ittihad’s squad is valued at €111 million, showcasing star players like Karim Benzema, while Al Fateh’s roster is estimated at only €23 million, reflecting a major difference in financial investment and player acquisition strategies.

Football fans across Saudi Arabia eagerly anticipate the match-ups between these two clubs, known for their unique styles and passionate play. The dissimilarities in their financial capabilities are evident, as Al Ittihad has embraced international talent with a hefty budget, whereas Al Fateh has opted to cultivate local talent.

The disparity in squad values emphasizes Al Ittihad’s dominance in the Saudi Pro League. Aside from Benzema, who commands a salary nearing €50 million annually, Al Ittihad’s roster attracts high-profile investments, bolstered by lucrative sponsorships and increased ticket sales due to their star power.

Unlike Al Ittihad, Al Fateh’s focus remains on nurturing local players, which results in much lower salaries. Many of the club’s athletes earn below €1 million per year, highlighting their constrained budget as they aim to remain competitive.

This financial contrast not only illustrates Al Ittihad’s superiority on the field but also underscores the club’s strategy to enhance its market presence globally. The investment in high-caliber athletes seems to continuously elevate their status amongst fans and sponsors alike.

While both teams contribute significantly to the league, Al Ittihad currently holds the edge in financial prowess and squad valuation. Their ability to attract and retain global stars positions them as a formidable force in football, leaving Al Fateh at a disadvantage in terms of financial clout.