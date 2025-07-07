Sports
Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
Split, Croatia – Ivan Rakitić, a former midfielder for several top clubs, announced his retirement from professional football on Monday at the age of 37. His last season was spent playing for Hajduk Split in his homeland after a brief stint in the Saudi Pro League.
In a heartfelt social media post, Rakitić expressed gratitude for his football career. He said, “Football, you gave me more than I could ever imagine. You gave me victories, defeats, lessons and friends for life.” He reflected on the memories and achievements he gained throughout his journey.
Born in Switzerland to Croatian parents, Rakitić began his career at FC Basel before moving to Schalke 04 in Germany in 2007. After four years, he signed with Sevilla FC in 2011, returning to the team for a second spell later, which was marked by personal and professional milestones.
During his six years at Barcelona, Rakitić earned 13 major trophies, including four La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy. He also represented Croatia, earning 106 caps before retiring from international football in 2019. Notably, he played in the 2018 World Cup final, where Croatia finished as runners-up.
Rakitić fondly recalled his time at Sevilla, where he said he ‘discovered a second home.’ He appreciated the love and successes he experienced there, stating, “My daughter was born in that city, and I won my first major title.”
“Barcelona gave me everything. It’s the club of my dreams,” Rakitić added. He will transition into a technical role at Hajduk Split, marking the end of his playing career while continuing his involvement in football.
