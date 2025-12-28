Ivory Coast Edges Mozambique 1-0 in AFCON Title Defense Opener

Marrakech, Morocco – Ivory Coast started their defense of the Africa Cup of Nations title with a narrow 1-0 victory over Mozambique on Wednesday.

Amad Diallo scored the only goal in the 49th minute after a knock-down from Franck Kessie. Despite numerous chances, Ivory Coast struggled to convert their opportunities in rainy conditions.

In the first half, the Ivorian side seemed to dominate but faced strong resistance from Mozambique’s goalkeeper, Ernan Siluane, who saved critical shots from Kessie and Yan Diomande. Diallo also missed a chance by shooting over the bar from a corner, as the teams went into halftime scoreless.

After the break, Kessie assisted Diallo, who sent the ball into the bottom-left corner, earning his first AFCON goal. Following the lead, Ivory Coast continued to pressure Mozambique, but Kessie missed another opportunity later, heading wide with the goal seemingly at his mercy.

Vacoun Bayo had two significant chances to extend the lead, including a header cleared off the line in the dying moments of the match. Mozambique’s best chance came from Geny Catamo, whose shot was saved by Yan Fofana, ensuring Ivory Coast maintained its lead.

Ivorian coach Emerse Fae praised his team’s performance, but acknowledged the need for improvement ahead of their next match against Cameroon. Diallo expressed confidence in the team’s ability to defend their title, emphasizing their commitment to win every match.