Ivory Coast Faces Burkina Faso in Africa Cup of Nations Clash

MARRAKECH, Morocco — The Ivory Coast will battle Burkina Faso on January 6, 2026, for the final spot in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The match is set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET at the Stade de Marrakech.

Ivory Coast, the defending champions, progressed to the knockout stage after winning Group F. They enter this matchup with an unbeaten streak since March 2025, having recorded four wins and a draw in their last five matches.

“Our goal is clear: we want to advance further in the tournament and defend our title,” said Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset. The team features standout players like Amad Diallo, who has scored two goals in the tournament.

On the other hand, Burkina Faso finished second in Group E, trailing only Algeria. Despite a recent history of mixed results, they are keen to capitalize on their momentum. “We are focused and determined to make our mark in this AFCON,” said head coach Brama Toure.

The historical rivalry between these teams dates back to 1984, with Ivory Coast winning nine of their previous 20 encounters. Burkina Faso has claimed victory three times, with eight matches ending in draws.

The Stade de Marrakech, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity of 45,245 spectators and features state-of-the-art facilities capable of hosting major events, including a future World Cup.

Fans eagerly await this crucial showdown. “Both teams have a lot to play for, and anything can happen in knockout football,” said soccer analyst Nadine Ngoy.

As the kickoff approaches, both teams are locked in and ready to deliver an exciting match for their supporters.