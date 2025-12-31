Ivory Coast Faces Gabon in Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage Finale

Marrakech, Morocco – Defending champions Ivory Coast will face Gabon in the final group match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today at 2 p.m. ET at the Stade de Marrakech. With both teams in need of a strong performance, this match carries significant implications for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Ivory Coast currently holds joint-top of Group F with four points. They need just one more point from today’s match to qualify automatically for the round of 16. Meanwhile, Gabon sits at the bottom of the group, having lost their first two matches and requiring a victory to keep their hopes alive.

Emerse Fae, the coach of Ivory Coast, will be looking for improvement from his squad after they were held to a draw by Cameroon in their last match. Despite decent performances, the Elephants have not shown their full attacking potential, scoring only two goals so far. Fae emphasized, “We must be more effective in front of the goal to defend our title.”

Gabon, led by star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has struggled both offensively and defensively in the tournament. After a narrow loss to Mozambique, they must achieve a flawless performance to advance. Thierry Mouyouma, Gabon’s coach, stated, “Today is a do-or-die match for us. We need to give everything we have.”

The previous encounters between these two teams have heavily favored Ivory Coast. Historically, they have won seven out of 13 matches against Gabon. Both teams will field their strongest line-ups, with no injury concerns reported ahead of this crucial clash.

As the tournament approaches the knockout phase, the importance of today’s match cannot be overstated. A victory for Ivory Coast will secure their position at the top of the group and influence their next opponent in the round of 16, while Gabon must win and rely on other results to propel them into the next stage. The anticipation builds as both teams prepare to battle for their respective futures in the tournament.