Sports
IYO SKY Seeks Redemption Against Raquel Rodriguez on WWE Raw
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — IYO SKY is set to face Raquel Rodriguez in a highly anticipated match on WWE Raw this Monday, August 18, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. This follows a week filled with turmoil and disappointments for SKY after her Women’s World Championship match against Naomi was postponed due to Naomi not being medically cleared to compete.
In her last outing, SKY battled Roxanne Perez but lost when distractions from her former allies, The Kabuki Warriors, proved costly. In the heat of the match, SKY was momentarily distracted by Asuka and Kairi Sane‘s presence at ringside, allowing Perez to roll her up for the pin. This marked a rare loss for SKY, previously undefeated in singles competition for several months.
The tension between SKY and her allies has been escalating since that match. After the loss, a backstage confrontation occurred where SKY expressed her frustration toward Asuka and Kairi for disregarding her instructions. Asuka’s response was aggressive, pushing SKY and walking away while Sane appeared torn between the two.
WWE General Manager Adam Pearce has announced SKY vs. Rodriguez will add more excitement to the card for Raw. It’s essential for SKY to secure a victory not only to restore her momentum but also to potentially mend relations with her former partners. Meanwhile, Rodriguez aims to capitalize on SKY’s recent struggles.
In addition to this match, the upcoming episode will feature further clashes, including Xavier Woods looking to settle a financial dispute with Penta for a damaged hat, and a Fatal 4-Way Match announced for Clash in Paris where Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso.
Fans are encouraged not to miss the August 18 episode of Raw, live on Netflix, to catch all the drama unfold, including SKY’s attempt to reclaim her position in the championship landscape.
