Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days

AUBURN, Ala. — Izzy Nix celebrated the Iron Bowl on Saturday by sharing a throwback photo from her cheerleader days at Auburn University. As the Auburn Tigers prepared to face their rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Izzy reflected on her past with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Bo Nix played three seasons at Auburn from 2019 to 2021, leading the Tigers while Izzy was a prominent cheerleader. The couple’s bond blossomed during those years on campus. They were known as a power couple and often found in the spotlight together.

Excitement filled the Nix household as Izzy posted the nostalgic photo on social media, captioning it, “happy iron bowl 🧡 beat bama !!!!!!” This was not just a game for them but a reminder of where their journey began.

Bo proposed to Izzy at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, solidifying their connection to the school. After Bo transferred to the University of Oregon, the couple married in Alabama in 2022. They are now expecting their first child, and Izzy continues to support Bo from the stands on game days, donning the custom “10” gear that symbolizes her husband’s jersey number.

As Auburn faced Alabama, Izzy cheered passionately for her college team. The Iron Bowl brings back memories for the couple every year, making it a significant event in their lives. Meanwhile, the Tigers look to end a losing streak against their rivals, having not defeated Alabama since 2019.

While Bo and the Broncos prepare for their game against the Washington Commanders this Sunday night, Saturday was a cherished moment rooted in their stone-cold traditions. Fans from both college and professional football took note of the couple’s strong connection to Auburn during the rivalry match.