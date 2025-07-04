Sports
Jabari Walker Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent After Blazers Decision
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have decided not to extend a qualifying offer to forward Jabari Walker, making him an unrestricted free agent.
This decision came as the Blazers opted not to offer a one-year contract to Walker before the June 29 deadline. The move means that the Blazers forfeited their right to match any contract offers Walker may receive from other teams.
Walker, who was drafted in the second round as the 57th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, completed his rookie contract last season. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game over 60 games.
He recorded a career-high shooting percentage of 51.5% from the floor and a 38.9% success rate from three-point range. Over his three seasons with Portland, he averaged 6.2 points and 4.5 rebounds across 188 games.
If the Blazers do not re-sign either Walker or fellow free agent Dalano Banton, they will have 13 players under contract. NBA teams must have at least 14 players on their roster by the start of the regular season, indicating more moves are likely for Portland this offseason.
Walker’s future remains uncertain, but free agency starts at 3 p.m. Pacific time on Monday, offering him potential opportunities with other teams.
