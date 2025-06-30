Sports
Jabeur Favored to Beat Tomova in Wimbledon Women’s Singles
London, England – Ons Jabeur is predicted to defeat Viktoriya Tomova in the first round of the Wimbledon Women’s Singles tournament on Monday, according to advanced simulations from Dimers‘ tennis model. The match will begin at 6:00 AM ET.
Data analyst Greg Butyn stated, “We have utilized the latest data to simulate Monday’s Tomova-Jabeur match 10,000 times. Our prediction shows Ons Jabeur is likely to win, with a probability of 85%, compared to Viktoriya Tomova’s 15%.” This strong forecast is backed by Jabeur’s consistent performance and recent results.
In addition to her 85% chance of winning, Jabeur has a 79% likelihood of winning the first set. Dimers noted, “We have sourced the most up-to-date betting odds in America for this match, and they reflect Jabeur’s strong position as the favorite.” The betting odds currently list Tomova at +350 on the moneyline, while Jabeur is at -500.
For those interested in betting on the outcome, the best bets and insights are available on Dimers’ interactive predictions page. With betting in tennis becoming increasingly popular, this match is expected to attract significant attention.
Monday’s encounter marks the beginning of what could be a promising Wimbledon 2025 for Jabeur. All times mentioned in this article adhere to the United States Eastern Time zone.
