Sports
Jack Aitken Leads Second Watkins Glen Practice for Action Express Racing
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Jack Aitken topped the second practice session of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday morning for Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. Driving the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, Aitken recorded a fastest lap time of 1:33.865.
Aitken’s time put him ahead of fellow Cadillac driver Ricky Taylor, who piloted the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac. Taylor finished just 0.131 seconds behind Aitken.
Late in the session, Colin Braun and Renger van der Zande sped to third and fourth overall in their Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06s, while Dries Vanthoor rounded out the top five in the No. 24 Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8.
Jordan Taylor finished sixth in the No. 40 WTR Cadillac, while Nico Varrone claimed seventh for Proton Competition in a Porsche 963. Meanwhile, Manuel Espirito Santo led the LMP2 class, securing the 11th fastest lap overall.
The session was marked by two red flags due to incidents, including one that involved Malthe Jakobsen’s No. 04 CrowdStrike Oreca, which sustained significant damage in a collision with Adam Adelson’s Wright Motorsports Porsche. AJ Muss spun his No. 021 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 twice.
The next phase of the event begins with qualifying at 2:20 p.m. EST, with live coverage provided by Peacock and IMSA’s YouTube channel.
Recent Posts
- Dwight Howard Finally Settles Long-standing Feud with Shaquille O’Neal
- Safiullin Favored in ATP Mallorca Match Against Muller
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced