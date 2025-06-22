Jack Aitken Leads Second Watkins Glen Practice for Action Express Racing

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Jack Aitken topped the second practice session of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday morning for Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. Driving the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, Aitken recorded a fastest lap time of 1:33.865.

Aitken’s time put him ahead of fellow Cadillac driver Ricky Taylor, who piloted the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac. Taylor finished just 0.131 seconds behind Aitken.

Late in the session, Colin Braun and Renger van der Zande sped to third and fourth overall in their Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06s, while Dries Vanthoor rounded out the top five in the No. 24 Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8.

Jordan Taylor finished sixth in the No. 40 WTR Cadillac, while Nico Varrone claimed seventh for Proton Competition in a Porsche 963. Meanwhile, Manuel Espirito Santo led the LMP2 class, securing the 11th fastest lap overall.

The session was marked by two red flags due to incidents, including one that involved Malthe Jakobsen’s No. 04 CrowdStrike Oreca, which sustained significant damage in a collision with Adam Adelson’s Wright Motorsports Porsche. AJ Muss spun his No. 021 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 twice.

The next phase of the event begins with qualifying at 2:20 p.m. EST, with live coverage provided by Peacock and IMSA’s YouTube channel.