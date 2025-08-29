Jack Antonoff Gets Approval for Recording Studio on Long Beach Island

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Antonoff received official permission to build a recording studio on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. The Long Beach Township land use board approved the project during a recent meeting, paving the way for Antonoff to establish a creative space on the island where he spent his childhood summers.

The studio will be located at 11902 Long Beach Blvd. in the Haven Beach section, in a mixed-use building proposed by the Henry Street Trust. The plan includes demolishing an existing structure and constructing a new building with a recording studio on the ground floor and an apartment above.

Kevin Bergin, president of the Long Beach Island Chamber of Commerce, expressed excitement about Antonoff’s return to the area, stating, “We have a lot of famous people who come here all the time.” The board voted unanimously for the use variance, allowing the construction to move forward.

Antonoff, known for his collaboration with artists like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, joined the meeting via Zoom to discuss soundproofing measures. He emphasized that the studio would be designed to minimize any potential noise disturbances, ensuring that sound would not disturb neighboring properties.

“This is private property, and no one will be on display,” Antonoff said, adding that he aims to keep the studio a low-profile space for himself and his clients. He indicated that only a few clients would be present at a time, and his engineer may live in the proposed apartment.

Having grown up in the area and now owning a home on Ocean Boulevard, Antonoff noted his desire to create a work environment closer to the peaceful settings of Long Beach Island. “It’s the best place, and we’re living there year ’round now,” he stated in a past interview.

Antonoff’s studio plans have garnered various reactions from local musicians. Some are hopeful for the opportunity to connect with a producer of Antonoff’s caliber, while others feel that the studio will remain a private endeavor not open to public use.

Regardless of differing opinions, the construction of the studio represents a significant development for the Long Beach area. Antonoff has won 11 Grammy Awards and remains a prominent figure in the music industry, notably co-producing several of his albums that won Album of the Year.

The completion of the project is still pending, as Antonoff has not yet applied for final site approval or demolition permits for the existing structure. Further developments on the studio are expected as plans progress.