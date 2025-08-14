Entertainment
Jack Black Spotted at Jack in the Box in Patterson
PATTERSON, Calif. — Actor Jack Black was spotted at a Jack in the Box in Stanislaus County on Monday afternoon. The star of popular films like Kung Fu Panda and Jumanji made an unexpected stop at the fast food restaurant, delighting both employees and customers.
Isabel Toste, a local resident, shared a photo with Black after he ordered a small drink, a chicken sandwich, and a cheeseburger. Toste said Black arrived around 4 p.m. and seemed relaxed as he mingled with the staff.
The restaurant workers recognized Black immediately, prompting them to invite Toste over to meet him. She described the actor as a down-to-earth guy who enjoyed his time at the restaurant.
Another couple from Georgia also recognized the actor during their visit. Despite the surprise appearance, it remains unclear why Black was in Patterson, though the Jack in the Box location is a frequent stop for travelers along Interstate 5.
Employees at the fast food restaurant expressed excitement over meeting the Hollywood star, capturing a few memorable photos with him as they served his meal. This visit added a memorable chapter to their day at work.
