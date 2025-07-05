Jack Catterall Aims for Comeback Against Harlem Eubank in Manchester Clash

Manchester, UK – Jack Catterall is set to face Harlem Eubank in an important all-British welterweight fight Saturday night. Catterall looks to bounce back quickly from a split-decision loss to Arnold Barboza Jr., which dashed his world title hopes.

This match takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester, starting at 7 p.m. BST, with earlier fights beginning at 5 p.m. Catterall, nicknamed ‘El Gato,’ suffered a significant setback in February, interrupting his momentum after a victory over veteran Jorge Linares.

Eubank, who remains unbeaten at 21-0, is the nephew of boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr. He last fought in March, defeating Tyrone McKenna to capture the IBF Inter-continental welterweight title. This upcoming match marks a step up for Eubank, as he faces greater competition than he has encountered before.

Catterall has not delivered a knockout win since 2019, but he is under pressure to impress after his recent defeat. Fans and analysts expect him to dominate the fight, possibly achieving a couple of knockdowns before winning on the cards.

Both fighters weighed in at 146.5 pounds, comfortably under the 147-pound welterweight limit. Betting odds favor Catterall at 3/10, while Eubank sits at 13/5.

As the undercard kicks off, boxing enthusiasts eagerly await a statement performance from Catterall to restore his position in the welterweight division.