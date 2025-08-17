Jack Cope Earns DP World Tour Q-School Exemption

Stroud, England – Professional golfer Jack Cope has secured a key milestone in his career by earning an exemption from the First Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School (Q-School). This achievement allows Cope direct entry into the Second Stage following his impressive performance on the Clutch Pro Tour Tier 1 throughout the 2025 season.

As of the August 13 entry deadline, Cope finished in the top four of the Clutch Pro Tour Tier 1 Order of Merit. This success helps him bypass the challenging First Stage, which consists of four rounds played across multiple venues in Europe. The exemption not only saves him valuable time and resources but also allows him to focus on the more competitive Second Stage.

“This exemption is a massive step forward for me,” Cope said. “It allows me to focus my preparation fully on the Second Stage, where the competition is fierce, and the opportunity to progress towards the DP World Tour is real. I’m excited for the challenge and grateful for the support I’ve received throughout this season.”

Advancing directly to the Second Stage gives Cope a solid chance at making it to the Final Stage. Successfully navigating this last phase would secure him a coveted DP World Tour card and full playing rights for 2026, marking a significant achievement in his golfing career.