Jack Draper’s Ongoing Battle with Sickness in Tennis Matches

New York, USA – Jack Draper faced a challenging first-round match against Federico Agustín Gómez at the U.S. Open on Monday. During the third set, Draper became ill and threw up on the court, reminiscent of his experience during last year’s semifinal, where he also battled sickness.

The 23-year-old British player acknowledged that nausea has been a recurring issue in critical matches. After his victory against Gómez, he discussed the emotional and physical toll of competing at high levels of tennis. ‘I felt physically fine,’ Draper said. ‘It could be a bit of nervous tension. But, yeah, I wasn’t physically struggling. It’s probably my gut issues resurfacing.’

In recent years, Draper has emerged as a formidable competitor, trailing closely behind top players like Jannik Sinner. To improve his physical performance, Draper has dedicated significant hours to strength training, transforming his physique. Despite this, he continues to grapple with sickness during crucial matches.

Psychiatrist Dr. Phil Hopley noted that Draper’s physical reactions may stem from anxiety heightened by competitive pressure. ‘When people get nervous or anxious, they often feel it in their guts,’ he explained.

Draper has recognized the mental challenges involved in his sport. ‘Tennis is hugely mental and physical,’ he said. ‘I’m working on evolving and learning more to cope with the anxiety.’ He mentioned the importance of consulting with a psychologist to manage stress better.

As Draper prepares for his upcoming match against Belgium’s Zizou Bergs, he remains focused on overcoming both his physical and mental challenges. Despite dealing with an arm injury, he aims to give his best performance on the court.