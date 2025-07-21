Jack Flaherty Faces Pressure as Tigers Eye Trade Upgrades

DETROIT, MI — The Detroit Tigers are facing pivotal weeks ahead as they push for a postseason run. With the July 31 trade deadline approaching, the team’s management is weighing upgrades, particularly after starting pitcher Jack Flaherty‘s inconsistent performance this season.

Flaherty, who signed with the Tigers in the offseason, has underwhelmed with a 4.65 ERA, leading to frustration among fans and teammates alike. Once seen as a stabilizing force in the rotation, Flaherty’s frequent struggles have put him squarely on the hot seat. “He’s got to start showing he can be relied upon,” said a team source, emphasizing the urgency of his upcoming starts.

While Tarik Skubal and others in the rotation have been performing well, the Tigers are looking to improve their chances for a deep playoff run, with third base and relief pitching also areas of concern. Flaherty’s most immediate competition may come from potential trades that could take him out of the starting rotation if he doesn’t turn things around soon.

There are discussions of acquiring a swing-and-miss reliever and perhaps a right-handed pitcher to bolster the rotation. Players like Félix Bautista and David Bednar are garnering attention across the league, as the Tigers weigh their options. “We have to look at every possible upgrade to ensure we remain competitive,” a Tigers executive stated.

If the team decides to pursue trades, Flaherty might be seen as a candidate for a potential deal. The Tigers’ management is eager to find a suitable trade partner before the deadline, which could include moving Flaherty if another hitting or pitching boost becomes available.

As the clock winds down on the trade deadline, Flaherty’s performance in the next few games may determine not only his future with the Tigers, but the overall success of the team’s 2025 season. The stakes have never been higher for the once-promising pitcher.