Jack Lowden Missing at Emmy Awards After Welcoming First Child

LOS ANGELES, CA — At the Emmy Awards held tonight, the Apple TV+ thriller “Slow Horses” is nominated for five awards, including Best Drama. While many cast members were present, Jack Lowden, who plays River Cartwright, was notably absent.

Lowden recently welcomed his first child with wife Saoirse Ronan, an actress known for her roles in films like “Lady Bird.” The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Edinburgh, Scotland, in July 2024.

In a recent interview, Ronan shared her thoughts on motherhood. “I became successful when I was quite young. It meant that by the time I found my partner, I’m now at the stage where if it happened, I would like to have a kid,” she said.

Lowden has also discussed the benefits of being married to another actor. He stated, “Being with an actor is wonderful, because we understand each other. We’re quite odd people, actors. We’re strange animals. So it just makes complete sense.” He reflects on maintaining privacy amid their careers, saying, “I think I’ve been very lucky in that I’ve had quite a slow-building kind of career, and I’ve been allowed to grow up and get things wrong.”

Currently, Lowden is filming a new project where he will portray Mr. Darcy. Meanwhile, “Slow Horses” will debut its sixth season soon and has already been renewed for a seventh season.

Ronan and Lowden’s representatives have not commented on their child’s arrival yet. The couple is keeping this significant moment in their lives private, much like their relationship.