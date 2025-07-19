Entertainment
Jack McBrayer Returns to Host ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Season 2
NEW YORK, NY – Jack McBrayer, known for his role as Kenneth Parcell on ‘30 Rock,’ is back to host Season 2 of the popular reality show ‘Zillow Gone Wild,’ premiering Friday, July 18, at 9:30 p.m. on HGTV and streaming on Max. In this season, the show will highlight more extravagant properties, offering a glimpse into unique homes.
‘In Season 2, HGTV is allowing us to see more expensive properties. We’re seeing houses where people could take bigger risks and bigger swings,’ McBrayer, 52, shared in an exclusive interview. He emphasized that his reactions while touring the homes are genuine, noting he does not receive any information beforehand.
Each episode features McBrayer navigating bizarre properties, including a Pennsylvania house designed to look like a giant shoe and an off-the-grid facility in New Mexico made from recycled materials. ‘It is a surprise. Our director, bless his heart, insisted that I not even look at the outside as we were driving up,’ he joked, adding, ‘But it’s kind of cool when you have a job where the only preparation you have to do is zero preparation.’
Reflecting on his trademark positivity, McBrayer compared his on-screen personality to that of Kenneth from ’30 Rock.’ ‘Oh yeah, that’s all my garden grows,’ he quipped about his cheerful demeanor. Despite expressing that dramatic roles aren’t his specialty, he recently guest-starred in an episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ saying, ‘To be fair, I was a bit of the comic relief there.’
McBrayer revealed that fans frequently approach him with quotes from ’30 Rock,’ which he considers a significant part of his career. ‘I still call everybody on their birthday. We are all still in touch. It was just such an important part of my life.’
When asked about former castmates who would fit well on ‘Zillow Gone Wild,’ he quickly named Tracy Morgan, reminiscing about a time he had to leave the set early due to a leaking shark tank. McBrayer’s energetic personality, however, sometimes challenges the show’s editors. ‘At one point, the editors did reach out to me and said, “Okay, now Jack, we have to explore different ways to be astonished.”’
McBrayer’s endearing charm and humor continue to earn him admiration, both on and off the screen. This season promises to showcase even more quirky residences and authentic reactions from the beloved host.
Recent Posts
- SpaceX Set for Starlink 17-3 Launch Friday Night
- Astros to Face Mariners in Crucial AL West Showdown
- Brewers Midseason Honors Highlight Key Performers in 2025 Season
- Pegasus Airlines Offers 50% Discount on Roundtrip Tickets to Northern Cyprus
- Atlético de San Luis Hosts Monterrey in Exciting Liga MX Matchup
- Nashville Meteorologist Launches Weather Balloon Amid Funding Worries
- Jesse McCartney to Perform in Ashwaubenon This July
- Niyama Private Islands Maldives Reveals Bold Transformation
- Jack McBrayer Returns to Host ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Season 2
- Shocking Cast Changes Announced for Fire Country Season 4
- Perseid Meteor Shower Set to Dazzle on August 12-13, 2025
- Roger Ebert Praises Clint Eastwood’s ‘Hereafter’ for Its Humanity
- Trump’s Border Czar Declares ‘No More Amnesty’ for Immigrants
- NBA Draft 2026: Top Players to Watch Revealed
- Mariners Face Astros in Crucial AL West Series
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Returns with Gorn Conflict and Character Drama
- Brewers Face Dodgers in Showdown After All-Star Break
- SmackDown Preview: John Cena and Cody Rhodes Set for SummerSlam Showdown
- Jon Hamm’s ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ Delivers Comedy and Drama on Apple TV+
- Countdown’s Mark Meachum Faces Death and Danger