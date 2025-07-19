Jack McBrayer Returns to Host ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Season 2

NEW YORK, NY – Jack McBrayer, known for his role as Kenneth Parcell on ‘30 Rock,’ is back to host Season 2 of the popular reality show ‘Zillow Gone Wild,’ premiering Friday, July 18, at 9:30 p.m. on HGTV and streaming on Max. In this season, the show will highlight more extravagant properties, offering a glimpse into unique homes.

‘In Season 2, HGTV is allowing us to see more expensive properties. We’re seeing houses where people could take bigger risks and bigger swings,’ McBrayer, 52, shared in an exclusive interview. He emphasized that his reactions while touring the homes are genuine, noting he does not receive any information beforehand.

Each episode features McBrayer navigating bizarre properties, including a Pennsylvania house designed to look like a giant shoe and an off-the-grid facility in New Mexico made from recycled materials. ‘It is a surprise. Our director, bless his heart, insisted that I not even look at the outside as we were driving up,’ he joked, adding, ‘But it’s kind of cool when you have a job where the only preparation you have to do is zero preparation.’

Reflecting on his trademark positivity, McBrayer compared his on-screen personality to that of Kenneth from ’30 Rock.’ ‘Oh yeah, that’s all my garden grows,’ he quipped about his cheerful demeanor. Despite expressing that dramatic roles aren’t his specialty, he recently guest-starred in an episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ saying, ‘To be fair, I was a bit of the comic relief there.’

McBrayer revealed that fans frequently approach him with quotes from ’30 Rock,’ which he considers a significant part of his career. ‘I still call everybody on their birthday. We are all still in touch. It was just such an important part of my life.’

When asked about former castmates who would fit well on ‘Zillow Gone Wild,’ he quickly named Tracy Morgan, reminiscing about a time he had to leave the set early due to a leaking shark tank. McBrayer’s energetic personality, however, sometimes challenges the show’s editors. ‘At one point, the editors did reach out to me and said, “Okay, now Jack, we have to explore different ways to be astonished.”’

McBrayer’s endearing charm and humor continue to earn him admiration, both on and off the screen. This season promises to showcase even more quirky residences and authentic reactions from the beloved host.