Jack Nesbitt Eyes NHL Future After Strong End to OHL Season

Windsor, Ontario — Jack Nesbitt, a standout center for the Windsor Spitfires, concluded his season on a high note, scoring 15 points in his last 10 games. The 6-foot-4, 183-pound player, born on January 12, 2007, in Sarnia, Ontario, has solidified his status as a promising NHL prospect.

Nesbitt’s offensive skills were under scrutiny earlier in the 2023-2024 season, but he managed to catch fire late. His performance at the recent World U18 Championship further showcased his abilities, where he contributed significantly to Team Canada‘s silver medal run, including a goal and an assist in the final against Sweden.

Known for his physical play and hockey sense, Nesbitt excels in battles along the boards and has a knack for positioning himself effectively in both offensive and defensive zones. He also played a key role in Windsor’s top power-play and penalty-killing units. His size gives him an advantage in front of the net, where he often scores by predicting plays and seizing opportunities.

Despite these strengths, scouts have noted areas for improvement, particularly in his skating and puck handling. Analysts highlight his awkward stride and the need to refine his deking skills. Nevertheless, they believe his physical development will enhance his skating and overall effectiveness as he transitions to the NHL.

Throughout the season, he demonstrated an ability to adapt his style of play by taking on a more physical role when his offensive chances were limited. This adaptability could bode well as he aims to carve out a future in the league similar to that of power forwards like Matthew Tkachuk.

Nesbitt projects as a high-upside pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, with many believing he could be selected in the second round. His recent performances, combined with his size and competitive nature, make him an attractive option for teams looking for a versatile forward capable of contributing in various capacities.

As the draft approaches, Nesbitt will continue to work on his skating and puck management skills, all the while keeping an eye on an NHL career that many believe is within his reach.