Jack Schlossberg Continues Family Feud, Criticizes Cousin and Wife

NEW YORK, NY — Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, has ignited controversy once again by making critical remarks about his family members. This latest round of feuding targets his cousin, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines.

Schlossberg tweeted on Saturday, “I have never met Cheryl Hines but if I did I’d tell her she looks super dehydrated.” The 32-year-old social media influencer has over 830,000 followers on TikTok and is known for his outspoken and often controversial comments.

The Kennedy family has a longstanding history of political engagement and public service, but recent actions by Kennedy Jr. have drawn criticism from some family members. After Kennedy endorsed former President Donald Trump in August 2024, Schlossberg condemned it as a “betrayal” of the family’s values.

Jack Schlossberg’s comments aren’t new. He has previously faced backlash for his remarks regarding Kennedy’s speech disorder and criticized Hines for supporting her husband’s views. In a video made in March, during a measles outbreak in Texas, he urged Hines to apologize to the family of a child who died from the disease, linking her husband’s vaccine skepticism to the tragedy.

Hines and Kennedy Jr. married in 2014, and their relationship has been under scrutiny since recent scandal. In September 2024, political reporter Olivia Nuzzi was let go from New York magazine for admitting to a personal relationship with Kennedy, adding more tension within the family.

Cheryl Hines has shown public support for her husband, attending various events with him, including a Senate Finance Committee hearing in January, where they sought to bolster his position as Trump’s health secretary. Following that event, Hines shared an Instagram post stating, “Oh what a night!”

The dynamics within the Kennedy family continue to be a topic of public interest as Schlossberg openly critiques his relatives, tallied against the backdrop of their extensive political legacy.