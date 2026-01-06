Jack Smith’s Testimony Unveils New Details on Trump Investigations

Washington, D.C. (January 1, 2026)—Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, released a statement following the public unveiling of former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s closed-door deposition video and transcript. This testimony details investigations into former President Donald Trump’s alleged criminal actions.

Raskin highlighted the significance of Smith’s deposition, stating it clarifies that criminal prosecutions against Trump were not ‘failed’ but were actively obstructed. He accused the Roberts Court and various government entities of shielding Trump from accountability.

In his testimony, Smith asserted that he gathered substantial evidence indicating Trump engaged in a scheme to undermine the 2020 presidential election. He described Trump as ‘the most culpable’ individual regarding the January 6th Capitol riot, emphasizing that his investigations led to solid cases against the former president.

Smith explained that his team built cases largely on testimony from Republicans who prioritized their loyalty to the country over party allegiance. He characterized the attempts to overturn the election results as akin to exploiting the trust of dedicated supporters through deceitful tactics.

Furthermore, Smith defended his team’s methods in obtaining toll records of certain lawmakers, clarifying that they only accessed timestamps and not the content of calls. His rationale was fueled by Trump’s directives to his associates to obstruct the certification of the election results.

Despite ongoing controversies, Smith expressed disappointment over Trump’s retaliation against career prosecutors and staff for their roles in the investigations. He emphasized that his motives were not politically driven, reiterating that his investigation focused solely on facts surrounding Trump’s actions.

The House Judiciary Committee released Smith’s testimony on New Year’s Eve, covering over eight hours of discussions regarding Trump’s alleged misconduct, which will remain a central topic in American politics moving forward.