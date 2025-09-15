Jack Thorne Elected President of Writers’ Guild of Great Britain

London, England – Jack Thorne has been elected as the new president of the Writers' Guild of Great Britain (WGGB), taking over from Sandi Toksvig after the WGGB annual general meeting today.

Thorne, a renowned screenwriter known for works like “Adolescence” and “His Dark Materials,” called his appointment a “huge honour.” He expressed pride in the WGGB, emphasizing the importance of fighting for writers’ rights during challenging times.

“The landscape for writers is brutal right now,” Thorne said, highlighting the growing conservatism in commissioning and threats to copyright from advancing technology. “We need to ensure the government is robust in defending us against those who would take our work for their own purposes.”

Thorne’s term will last three years. He was nominated by several members of the WGGB Executive Council, but the guild’s rules prevent disclosing the number of nominees. He acknowledged Toksvig as a “titan” and praised her leadership during her six-year term.

Toksvig reflected on her time as president, mentioning the challenges faced, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of artificial intelligence in the industry. “Unions are precious and more important than they have ever been; we must hold on to them tight,” she said.

The WGGB represents professional writers across various media and campaigns for fair pay and working conditions. With the looming threat of AI, Thorne’s leadership will require navigating complex issues surrounding copyright and material usage.

A five-time BAFTA winner, Thorne is currently involved in multiple projects, including adaptations of significant works and a series about Liverpool’s soccer club. His dedication to equality and inclusion is well-documented, including his initiative to support disabled individuals in the industry.

“As a kid, I went on marches with my parents where we’d chant ‘together, united, we’ll never be defeated,'” Thorne said, indicating a collaborative approach in his new leadership role.