Jack White Criticizes Trump’s Glamorous Oval Office Makeover

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration has responded to musician Jack White‘s harsh critique of the redesigned Oval Office.

On Monday, White, known as the former frontman of The White Stripes, expressed his disdain for Donald Trump‘s updated decor, describing it as an “embarrassment to American history.” He characterized the office as a “vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room.”

“Look at his disgusting taste,” White commented alongside a photo of the Oval Office. “Would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes?” He further mocked Trump’s style, suggesting that a “gold plated Trump bible” would complete the ridiculous decor.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung countered White’s remarks, labeling the musician a “washed up, has-been loser” who is irrelevant because of his stagnating career. Cheung stated, “It’s clear he fails to appreciate the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of ‘The People’s House.’”

White’s social media posts have amassed nearly 120,000 likes, and he is no stranger to expressing his frustrations about Trump, having previously referred to him as a “wannabe dictator.”

After another commenter criticized the Oval Office’s decor, White agreed, stating, “I agree that pro wrestlers don’t deserve the comparison.”

Despite Cheung’s claims about White’s waning career, his latest album, “No Name,” is nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards. He is scheduled to perform in Brooklyn next month alongside Iggy Pop and the Sex Pistols.

In recent months, Trump has brought elements of his Mar-a-Lago resort to the White House, adding gold frames, gold cherubs, gilded mirrors, and more to the Oval Office. “I picked it all myself,” Trump remarked last month, expressing pride in his choices.

Barbara Res, a former VP at the Trump Organization, commented on Trump’s taste for glitzy decor, noting, “He used the word ‘class’ a lot, and it was a high-class thing for him.”

Additionally, Trump has made changes to the Rose Garden, replacing grass with paving stones, citing complaints from women about their high heels sinking into the grass. He also plans to host a UFC match on the White House grounds next year.