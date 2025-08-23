Entertainment
Jack White Critiques Trump’s Oval Office Redecoration Amidst Political Tensions
DETROIT, MI — Musician Jack White recently criticized the redecoration of the Oval Office done by former President Donald Trump. White, known for his work with the band White Stripes, expressed his disdain on social media, referring to the makeover as resembling “a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room.” This statement comes in the midst of ongoing tensions between White and Trump.
White’s comment included a nod to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who he labeled a “REAL leader of a nation,” while dismissing the redecoration as an embarrassment to American history. The musician’s post highlighted both his artistic insights and disdain for Trump’s aesthetic choices.
The criticism prompted a response from White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. Cheung described White as “a washed-up, has-been loser” who has “ample time on his hands due to his stalled career.” He also stated that White fails to appreciate the significance of the Oval Office.
White didn’t hold back in his rebuttal. He pointed out the irony of the Trump administration’s response being sparked by a comment about decor rather than serious political issues. In his reply, White emphasized the petty nature of the criticisms directed at him.
For years, White has voiced his opposition to Trump and his policies. He has previously criticized the administration for various issues, including immigration tactics and alleged corruption. This interaction is not the first time White has confronted Trump; the musician had filed a lawsuit against Trump in 2024 for using his song “Seven Nation Army” without permission in a campaign video.
Despite his harsh words, White acknowledges he is not affiliated with any political party. He expressed that his focus remains as an artist who has built his own career from the ground up. His strong critique of Trump has resonated with many, showcasing the musician’s ability to combine his artistic talents with political commentary.
As White continues to speak out, his recent comments reflect a growing trend of artists using their platforms to challenge political figures and systems they oppose. White, now 50, remains an influential voice in both music and social discourse.
