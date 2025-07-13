Jackie Chan’s Iconic Stunts and Timeless Films

HONG KONG — Jackie Chan, a legendary figure in martial arts cinema, continues to captivate audiences with his boundary-breaking stunts and performances. His films have left an indelible mark on the action genre, showcasing his unique blend of comedy and martial prowess.

Starting in the early 1970s, Chan appeared in minor roles in films like ‘Fist of Fury,’ but it was his work in lead roles that established him as a star. While Chan gained international fame through Hollywood productions, he has often expressed that his earlier Hong Kong films are more authentic and better representations of his craft.

Among his notable films, ‘Project A‘ stands out for its adventurous pirate storyline set in the late 1800s. It features chaotic encounters between Marine Police and pirates and is renowned for showcasing Chan’s most famous stunt—a daring 60-foot drop from a clock tower. The film is a testament to Chan’s inventive action choreography, blending comedy with impressive martial arts.

Another key film, ‘Drunken Master,’ highlights Chan’s comedic talents and unique fighting style, which emphasizes deception through drunken boxing. Directed by Yuen Woo-ping, a titan in martial arts filmmaking, this film marked a turning point in Chan’s career as he took center stage as both actor and creator.

In ‘Police Story,’ released in 1985, Chan introduced a new dynamic to his action sequences by incorporating vehicular chases and comedic elements, making it a classic. The film’s pacing and memorable fight scenes have kept it relevant, illustrating Chan’s ability to innovate within his genre.

His sequel ‘Drunken Master II’ showcases an evolution in his fight choreography, with larger-scale action sequences that captivate audiences, further proving his mastery in blending martial arts with engaging storytelling.

Years after his initial successes, Jackie Chan remains a beloved figure in film for his relentless dedication to his craft and his contributions to cinema, making his films must-sees for action aficionados and newcomers alike.