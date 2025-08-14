Jackie Young Discusses New Skechers Deal and Hometown Outreach

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Jackie Young, the All-Star guard for the Las Vegas Aces, recently revealed her new partnership with Skechers during an interview with Andscape. Young, a two-time WNBA champion, spoke candidly about her love for sneakers, her recent achievements, and her philanthropic efforts in her hometown of Princeton, Indiana.

Young, known for her striking style, kept her sponsorship deal with Skechers under wraps until its official announcement. “I’m pretty crazy when it comes to my shoes,” Young shared. At the Aces’ media day in May, she sported the unreleased bright pink SKX Nexus sneakers, carefully dodging questions from the media about her shoes. “I was just dodging questions until we could actually release something,” she said with a smile.

The reveal finally came in July, when Young disclosed that she had signed with the California-based footwear company. Not only is Young making waves on the court, including her first career triple-double, but she is also actively involved in her community. “We’re trying to do big things,” she said, noting her excitement about the brand’s visit to her hometown ahead of WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

Skechers, which has primarily focused on lifestyle footwear, recently entered the performance basketball market in 2023. Young acknowledged the significance of this partnership, “I think it’s cool because you have to be confident to wear Skechers,” she said. Young is among a select group of active WNBA players associated with the brand, joining talents like Rickea Jackson and Kiki Iriafen.

Young expressed her desire to utilize her platform to support young athletes, particularly those from similar backgrounds. “The kids that didn’t have much growing up? That was me,” she said. “If I can give them a pair of shoes or host a camp? That’s something that I want to do.” Her heartfelt commitment shines through as she plans future basketball camps sponsored by Skechers in Princeton.

The Aces guard is eager to connect her off-court interests with her on-court performance through her new footwear. “Letting me be me” was a cornerstone of her deal with Skechers, allowing her to showcase her individuality and style. “The PEs [Player Exclusives] I had for All-Star, tapping into the streetwear side of things… Everybody knows I love crop tops,” she stated.

As Young embraces her new role as a Skechers athlete, she remains committed to her community, making it clear that while her brand grows globally, her heart stays with the kids back home in Princeton. “It shows that Skechers is excited to do that too,” she added, reflecting on her efforts to give back and inspire the next generation.