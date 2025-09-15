Sports
Jackie Young Sets WNBA Milestone as Youngest Player to 3,000 Points
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) – The Las Vegas Aces announced Thursday that Jackie Young has achieved a notable career milestone. Young has become the youngest player in WNBA history to reach 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists.
This remarkable achievement not only highlights Young’s skill on the court but also her consistent performance since entering the league. As teams compete for playoffs positioning, Young’s contributions will be crucial for the Aces.
“Congratulations to Jackie on this incredible accomplishment,” said Aces general manager Natalya Chou. “Her hard work and dedication are an inspiration to our team and fans alike.”
Young’s journey began when she was drafted first overall by the Aces in 2019. Since then, she has established herself as one of the rising stars in women’s basketball.
Fans and analysts alike are watching her progress closely, as she continues to break records and set new benchmarks for future generations of players.
“I’m just focused on helping my team win games,” Young stated during the announcement. “This milestone means a lot, but it’s about what we can achieve as a team.”
