Jackknifed Semitrailer Causes Major Traffic Jam on 91 Freeway

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) — A crash involving a jackknifed semitrailer on Monday morning caused significant traffic delays on the westbound side of the 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda.

The incident was reported at approximately 4:15 a.m. near the interchange with the 241 Freeway. At first, the big rig was blocking only two lanes, but later all westbound lanes were shut down as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

As of 6:30 a.m., one lane reopened, allowing some westbound drivers to slowly pass the scene, but traffic remained congested for miles during the morning commute. The eastbound lanes of the freeway were not affected by the incident.

Details about any injuries were not immediately available, and the cause of the collision has not been determined. The California Highway Patrol has issued a traffic alert advising drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for delays extending up to Main Street in Corona.

KCAL News has also warned commuters about the traffic impact following the accident. Authorities continue to investigate the situation while advising caution on the roads.