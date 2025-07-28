News
Jackknifed Semitrailer Causes Major Traffic Jam on 91 Freeway
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) — A crash involving a jackknifed semitrailer on Monday morning caused significant traffic delays on the westbound side of the 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda.
The incident was reported at approximately 4:15 a.m. near the interchange with the 241 Freeway. At first, the big rig was blocking only two lanes, but later all westbound lanes were shut down as crews worked to clear the wreckage.
As of 6:30 a.m., one lane reopened, allowing some westbound drivers to slowly pass the scene, but traffic remained congested for miles during the morning commute. The eastbound lanes of the freeway were not affected by the incident.
Details about any injuries were not immediately available, and the cause of the collision has not been determined. The California Highway Patrol has issued a traffic alert advising drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for delays extending up to Main Street in Corona.
KCAL News has also warned commuters about the traffic impact following the accident. Authorities continue to investigate the situation while advising caution on the roads.
Recent Posts
- Jackknifed Semitrailer Causes Major Traffic Jam on 91 Freeway
- Brandon Ingram Leads Raptors in NBA 2K26 Player Ratings
- Storms Cause Widespread Power Outages Across Minnesota
- Tintina Fault Threatens North America with Major Earthquake Risk
- Paul Walter Hauser Comments on Colbert’s Show Cancellation
- Mass Shooting on Edgewood Avenue Leaves One Dead, Ten Injured
- Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Share Intimate Moments on Instagram
- Carolina Panthers Secondary Faces Major Challenges Ahead of 2025 Season
- Gurinder Chadha Confirms Sequel to Bend It Like Beckham
- Luka Dončić Transforms Body in Preparation for Lakers Season
- SEPTA Warns of Service Cuts, Urges Riders to Plan Ahead
- BTIG Raises Roblox Target Price Amid Promising Growth Indicators
- College Football’s Best and Worst Alternate Uniforms Revealed
- Anderson Responds to Backlash Over Lohan Interview Clip from 2003
- 2025 College Football Season: Key Games to Watch This Fall
- Celcuity Reports Major Breakthrough in Advanced Breast Cancer Trial Results
- JPMorgan Analysts Forecast Strong Future for Nike and Charter Communications
- New Machine Learning Feature Enhances Reader Experience
- Quantum Computing Sees Explosive Growth Amid AI Interest
- Ty Haney Returns to Outdoor Voices After Five-Year Hiatus