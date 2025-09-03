Jackpocket Users in Ohio Unable to Order Lottery Tickets Ahead of Powerball Drawing

Columbus, Ohio – Ohioans using the Jackpocket app cannot purchase lottery tickets for the Powerball drawing at 11:59 p.m. tonight, September 3. The app, which was the first licensed lottery courier service, has had its ticket ordering paused due to non-compliance with Ohio Lottery Commission rules.

According to Danielle Frizzi-Babb, the Ohio Lottery Commission’s deputy director of communications, Jackpocket’s operations were suspended until it addresses issues related to its internal controls. ‘Jackpocket will remain inactive in Ohio until their internal controls are addressed,’ she stated in an email to The Columbus Dispatch.

Many Ohio users expressed confusion on social media after receiving alerts about the app’s inability to fulfill orders. In an email statement, a Jackpocket spokesperson confirmed the temporary pause, saying, ‘We have paused the ordering of draw games and scratch-off tickets in Ohio while an internal review is being conducted.’

While users cannot place orders, they can still access and withdraw their funds, as confirmed by Stephen Miraglia, senior director of communications for DraftKings, which owns Jackpocket. Frizzi-Babb reiterated that Jackpocket operates legally in Ohio but is not affiliated with the official lottery. Instead, it sources tickets from a licensed retailer known as Winners Corner.

Extending beyond Ohio, the Texas Lottery Commission recently announced a prohibition against similar third-party apps, citing concerns over regulatory oversight. The Powerball jackpot has reached an astounding $1.4 billion, prompting many to consider their odds of winning. To win, players must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, and they are broadcast live. Unlike Jackpocket, Jackpot.com, another lottery app, remains available for Ohio residents.