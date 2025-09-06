Jackson State Faces Southern Miss in Key College Football Matchup

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Jackson State University will look to secure an upset against Southern Miss this Saturday, September 6, in a college football showdown. Both teams are coming off different results in their season openers, as Jackson State seeks to build on its victory and Southern Miss aims to recover from a disappointing start.

Jackson State enters the game with a record of 1-0 after dominating their last match, rushing for 283 yards. Meanwhile, Southern Miss (0-1) faces a tough challenge after losing to Mississippi State in their debut.

The game is set to kick off at 4 p.m. CT at Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Fans can tune in to the live broadcast as Chris Carlin and Jay Sonhalter call the action from the booth. The matchup promises to attract attention, especially as Jackson State looks for its first win against an FBS opponent this season.

In recent years, HBCU football has gained more visibility, and this game adds to the growing excitement surrounding the sport. As players and coaches prepare for Saturday’s contest, fan support is crucial for both teams as they navigate through this early season.

Jackson State’s head coach expressed optimism heading into the game, saying, “We’ve worked hard in practice, and we’re ready for the challenge. Southern Miss is a solid team, but we believe in our abilities.”

Kickoff is just hours away, and anticipation builds as both teams prepare to battle on the field.