Jackson Holliday Struggles Amid Orioles’ Dismal Season

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Jackson Holliday, the Baltimore Orioles‘ second baseman, is facing challenges in his second MLB season. As of early June, the 21-year-old has been in a slump, leading many to wonder about his future with the team. Despite having a promising start to his career, Holliday’s performance has dipped significantly, reflecting the overall struggles of the Orioles.

Holliday, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, demonstrated potential during his time in the minor leagues. He posted an impressive .323 batting average and a .941 OPS across four teams in 2023. However, his transition to the majors has been rocky. After getting called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the season, Holliday hit only .059 in his first ten games this year.

“I think some of our call-ups that didn’t go smoothly, Jackson being one of them, we didn’t give them enough time in Triple-A,” Orioles GM Mike Elias said. His comments suggest a reevaluation of their approach with young players as they navigate through a challenging season.

Although Holliday has made noticeable improvements defensively, he has struggled at the plate, batting just .189 with five home runs in 190 at-bats during his rookie campaign. The intense pressure of the long MLB season seems to be affecting him, as he appears overwhelmed at times. “He’s just a kid and this is a tough league,” said a source familiar with the team’s dynamics.

Despite his current difficulties, Holliday has shown flashes of brilliance. As he adapts to the challenges, many believe he can still become a key player for the Orioles. As the team aims to regroup, fans and analysts alike are hopeful that Holliday will regain his rhythm as the season progresses.