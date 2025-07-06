Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic

Silvis, Illinois — Jackson Koivun is poised to make a significant impact at the 2025 John Deere Classic this Sunday, a tournament renowned for launching the careers of emerging golf stars.

This week, discussions highlighted big names in the field, such as Rickie Fowler, who played the John Deere for the first time in 15 years. Other notable players included Max Homa, Tom Kim, Jason Day, and Sungjae Im, marking one of the strongest fields in the history of the tournament.

The John Deere Classic, since 1970, has produced 24 first-time winners, more than any other PGA Tour stop. Many young golfers have used the event as a platform for their careers, including Roger Maltbie and David Toms, both of whom secured their first wins here. Jordan Spieth, a sponsor’s invite in 2013, famously made a dramatic playoff victory.

This year, Koivun, who recently turned pro after a successful college career at Auburn University, is among a group of promising players. He holds the top spot in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and has already won all four major men’s college golf awards in a single season — the Haskins Award, Jack Nicklaus Award, Ben Hogan Award, and Phil Mickelson Award.

As a new member of the PGA Tour, Koivun has already competed in three PGA events this season, making the cut at both the Farmers Insurance Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He barely missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

Before the final round, Koivun finished Friday with a strong performance, shooting a bogey-free 64 and climbing into contention. “I felt good on the first tee, made some early birdies,” he said.

Saturday brought challenges with double bogeys early in his round, but Koivun recovered impressively, finishing at 11 under. He will begin the final round four shots behind defending champion Davis Thompson and must navigate around 20 players starting within five shots of the lead.

“I’m just trying to climb up the leaderboard each day,” Koivun stated. With an eye on victory, he is focused on playing well and enjoying the experience.

This youthful approach allows Koivun, who has committed to returning to school for one more year, to play without the pressures that often weigh on professional golfers. As he heads into the final rounds at TPC Deere Run, Koivun’s goal remains clear: seize this chance to announce himself on the PGA Tour.