Jackson Merrill Injured in Game Against Dodgers

San Diego, CA — Jackson Merrill, outfielder for the San Diego Padres, left Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to an apparent left ankle injury. The injury occurred during the game, raising concerns among the team and fans.

Merrill had previously rolled his ankle during an at-bat on Friday, which may have contributed to his condition. The team has not yet confirmed the severity of the injury, but his sudden departure sparked worries about his availability for upcoming games.

“We are monitoring the situation closely,” said Padres manager Bob Melvin. “Jackson is an important part of our lineup, and we hope to have him back soon.”

Merrill has been a key player for the Padres this season, and fans are eager for updates on his recovery. As of now, the team is preparing for their next match-up, hoping to fill any gaps left by Merrill’s possible absence.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.